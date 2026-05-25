Mint Explainer | What 5G network slicing means for Indian mobile users

A decade after India’s landmark net neutrality battle prevented telecom operators from favouring certain websites and apps, similar concerns have resurfaced over whether some internet users could receive better network access than others. Bharti Airtel’s new priority 5G postpaid plans have triggered fears that telcos may create premium fast lanes for higher-paying users in a market where network capacity and spectrum remain limited. Should some mobile users get faster internet speed? Mint explains
Why are Airtel’s 5G postpaid priority plans under scrutiny?
Last week, Bharti Airtel launched Priority Postpaid recharge plans, using 5G slicing that allows operators to divide network capacity into virtual lanes for different types of users, such as regular users, enterprise clients, and priority customers. This means users on priority plans get faster speeds than regular prepaid 5G users, allowing telcos to monetise 5G by offering better network quality to higher-paying users.