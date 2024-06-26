Bharti Airtel acquires 97 MHz spectrum for ₹6,857 crore at auction

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has acquired 97 MHz spectrum in the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2100 MHz frequency bands in an auction concluded on June 26 for a total of 6,857 crore

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published06:33 PM IST
Bharti Airtel: The spectrum, which was expiring this year, was obtained for 20 years period and aims to enhance the company’s mid-band holdings across key
Bharti Airtel: The spectrum, which was expiring this year, was obtained for 20 years period and aims to enhance the company’s mid-band holdings across key

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has acquired 97 MHz spectrum—around 60% of total airwaves sold— in the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2100 MHz frequency bands in an auction concluded on June 26 for a total of 6,857 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The spectrum, which expires this year, was obtained for a 20-year period and aims to enhance the company’s mid-band holdings across key markets.

"Airtel acquires 97 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100MHz frequency bands through the auction for 6,857 crore. Airtel successfully renewed spectrum that was expiring in 2024 along with additional spectrum purchase to bolster its mid-band holding across the key circles," Bharti Airtel said in its press release.

Also Read | Reliance Industries stock reclaims ₹3,000 level after 15 sessions

In an exchange filing, India's second-largest telecom operator by subscribers said that the newly acquired spectrum would bolster its existing mid-band spectrum pool, making it the largest in the country. This pool is commonly used for 5G connectivity.

"Airtel continues to judiciously acquire the right amount of spectrum to deliver the best possible experience to our customers. In this auction, we have bolstered our sub‐giga hertz and mid‐band holding, which will significantly improve our coverage, especially indoor," said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel.

Also Read | Bharat Forge: Can narrative overshadow the joker in the pack?

Bharti Hexacom Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, also acquired 15 MHz of spectrum with an outlay of 1,001 crore.

A total of 10GHz in airwaves, ranging between 800 MHz and 26 gigahertz (GHz), were up for sale in this year's auction, which has been delayed twice.

Also Read | AM Naik steps down as Chairman of LTIMindtree; SN Subrahmanyan to succeed

India's spectrum auction concluded within a few hours of bidding on Day 2, with telcos buying about 11,340 crore worth of radio waves in all, which is just 12% of the 96,238 crore minimum value that the government had estimated for the spectrum on offer.

Also Read | This Indian-American beats Pichai, Nadella to enter US’ 10 top-paid CEOs list

The auction featured 10 GHz of spectrum across bands from 800 MHz to 26 GHz. On Day 1, five bidding rounds took place, but limited activity on the second day led officials to close the auction by 11:30 am.

Market leader Reliance Industries' Jio Infocomm and No.3 Vodafone Idea (VI) are yet to report their purchases.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeIndustryTelecomBharti Airtel acquires 97 MHz spectrum for ₹6,857 crore at auction

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta

442.15
10:27 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-11.95 (-2.63%)

Tata Steel

172.55
10:25 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-3.15 (-1.79%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

155.60
10:28 AM | 26 JUN 2024
6.8 (4.57%)

Indus Towers

356.15
10:29 AM | 26 JUN 2024
11.85 (3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,766.90
10:26 AM | 26 JUN 2024
148.75 (9.19%)

Raymond

3,020.90
09:59 AM | 26 JUN 2024
242.3 (8.72%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,088.40
10:28 AM | 26 JUN 2024
141.45 (7.27%)

IIFL Finance

492.90
10:25 AM | 26 JUN 2024
31.2 (6.76%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,676.00700.00
    Chennai
    73,963.00343.00
    Delhi
    73,532.00843.00
    Kolkata
    73,604.00485.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Industry

    More From Popular in Industry
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue