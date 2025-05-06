The ₹40,000 crore question: Will govt take stake in Bharti Airtel for AGR dues?
SummaryThe DIPAM, which is assessing the proposal, is weighing the implications of a potential approval, especially as Airtel has demonstrated strong financial performance and its stock, too, has been on a tear over the past five years.
Bharti Airtel’s proposal to convert ₹40,000 crore of its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into government equity has been handed for evaluation to the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), according to two officials aware of the matter.