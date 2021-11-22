Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel today said it has decided to revise its prepaid tariffs with effect from November 26, 2021.

“Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at ₹200 and ultimately at ₹300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model," the company said.

“We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India.Therefore, as a first step, we are taking the lead in rebalancing our tariffs during the month of November. Accordingly, our new tariffs as indicated below will come into effect from November 26, 2021," said the firm.

The new tariffs for all prepaid packs will be available on www.airtel.in starting November 26, 2021.

With this, the existing tariff of ₹75 with a validity period of 28 days will be hiked to ₹99 while the existing tariff of ₹149 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to ₹179.

