Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Telecom /  Bharti Airtel revises prepaid mobile tariffs, shares surge

Bharti Airtel revises prepaid mobile tariffs, shares surge

Bharti Airtel announces revised mobile tariffs: With this, the existing tariff of 75 with a validity period of 28 days will be hiked to 99
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel's new tariffs will come into effect from 26 November 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel today said it has decided to revise its prepaid tariffs with effect from November 26, 2021. The news sent Bharti Airtel stock 4% higher in early trade.  

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel today said it has decided to revise its prepaid tariffs with effect from November 26, 2021. The news sent Bharti Airtel stock 4% higher in early trade.  

“Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at 200 and ultimately at 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model," the company said.

“Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at 200 and ultimately at 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model," the company said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India. Therefore, as a first step, we are taking the lead in rebalancing our tariffs during the month of November. Accordingly, our new tariffs as indicated below will come into effect from November 26, 2021," said the firm.

The new tariffs for all prepaid packs will be available on www.airtel.in starting November 26, 2021.

The entry-level tariffed voice plan has been hiked by about 25 per cent, while for unlimited voice bundles the increase in most cases is about 20 per cent.

In tariffed voice plans, the new rate is 99, against the current 79 with 28 days validity and benefits like "50 per cent more talk time worth 99, 200 MB data, 1p/sec voice tariff".

The other categories where a hike has been announced are unlimited voice bundles and data top-ups.

Here are Airtel's new prepaid plans

MINT PREMIUM See All

Anti-profiteering and the unease in industry

Embedded value of LIC likely at $150 billion

Filed your income tax return? Here’s how to verify it

New products will help Biocon, but price pressures loom

28 days - 99

28 days - 179

28 days- 265

28 days- 299

28 days- 359

56 days- 479

56 days- 549

84 days- 455

84 days- 719

84 days- 839

365 days- 1799

365 days- 2999

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!