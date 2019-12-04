Bharti Airtel board okays proposal to raise up to $3 billion via debt, equity

NEW DELHI : The Bharti Airtel Limited board on Wednesday approved the telecom operator’s proposal to raise up to $3 billion (approximately ₹21,500 crore) via a combination of equity and debt. The funds will be utilized to help the company pay the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) its dues estimated to be ₹35,586 crore.

The company’s share closed at ₹460.85 in Wednesday’s trade on the BSE, up 0.4%. The notice to the exchange about the board decision was sent after the market close.

As per a notice sent to the BSE, the company will raise $2 billion through one or more instruments which could be a qualified institutional placement, compulsory convertible debentures or other convertible securities, ADR (American depositary receipts) and GDR (global depositary receipts).

The company plans to raise up to $1 billion through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) or other similar security in foreign currency. Another $1 billion is also planned to be raised via redeemable non-convertible debenture or a similar security.

The company informed the exchange that for now, besides the $2 billion to be raised through equity or a convertible security, the total quantum of funds to be raised would not exceed $3 billion.

The need for the company to go for a massive fund raising exercise arose after the 24 October order of the Supreme Court (SC) in the 14-year-long dispute between DoT and telecom operators on the definition of adjusted gross revenues (AGR). The apex court asked the companies to pay these dues within three months.

The DoT argued that telecom companies’ AGR included income from sale of handsets bundled with services, dividends from subsidiaries and other income. DoT contended that the companies had under reported their revenues and hence paid lower taxes and levies.

According to a PTI report, Bharti Airtel owes DoT ₹21,682 crore in licence fee and another ₹13,904.01 crore as spectrum usage charges. This does not include the dues of Telenor and Tata Teleservices, telecom companies that Airtel acquired.

The beleaguered telco, with effect from Tuesday, hiked charges of its pre-paid voice and data services by up to 47%. The two other private operators, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Vodafone Idea also hiked charges that are up to 40-42% higher. Vodafone’s new tariffs are also became effective Tuesday while Reliance Jio’s will be from 6 December.

The tariff hike by the three operators is the first of its kind in more than a decade after years of competition ensured prices of calls and data services hit rock bottom.

Airtel, reeling under heavy debt and a hit on profitability post the 2016 entry of Reliance Jio, was left with little choice after the SC ruling.

The company posted a massive ₹23,045 crore loss in the quarter ended September due to provisions made towards unpaid dues to the government. It had posted a net profit of ₹118 crore in the year ago period.

While Airtel and Vodafone have filed a petition in the SC to review the 24 October order, the government is not considering any proposal on waiver of penalties and interest on outstanding licence fee based on AGR, or on extending the timelines for telecom companies to pay up their statutory dues.