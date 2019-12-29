New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has raised the minimum monthly recharge for prepaid users to ₹45 with effect from Sunday, over a year after it set this tariff at ₹35.

This means every Airtel prepaid user will have to shell out ₹10 more every month to stay on its network.

“It will be mandatory to recharge with a voucher of ₹45 or above, every 28 days to avail services," Bharti Airtel said in a public notice on Sunday.

“In case of non-recharge with a voucher of ₹45 or above, at the end of the tariff validity period, Airtel reserves the right to provide the plan benefits in a curtailed manner at its own discretion during the grace period of 15 days. In case of non-recharge of a voucher with ₹45 or above, all services will be suspended post the grace period," the company said in the notice.

To be sure, last month, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had raised tariffs by as much as 40%.

However, a hike in minimum monthly recharge is significant as it affects users in the bottom of the pyramid.

In November last year, the telecom operator had announced that it had set the minimum tariff at ₹35 and through this the company would be able to reduce the number of marginal customers, rein in general selling and administrative expenses, and help focus attention on improving services for better paying users.