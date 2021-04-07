Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday launched its internet of things (IoT) platform for enterprises to connect and manage billions of devices and applications, the company said in a statement.

The platform called Airtel IoT will also secure data of customers. The company has identified three sectors—utility, automobile and industry 4.0 including manufacturing—for offering the IoT platform initially, Ajay Chitkara, director and chief executive, Airtel Business, told Mint.

The company will gradually offer the IoT platform to other sectors as well, Chitkara added.

Automobile firm MG Motor, merchant platform Pine Labs Pvt Ltd, fintech company Paytm, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, and Kent RO Systems, among others, are already using Airtel’s IoT solutions, the company said.

“Enterprises have three key requirements for IoT. First, connectivity solutions that future proof their device and application investments. Second, the security of their data. And third, seamless integration with existing IT systems to make IoT data actionable. Airtel IoT is built on these insights to massively simplify the IoT journeys of enterprises," said Chitkara.

It should be noted that India is yet to roll out 5G wireless service, but operators, equipment vendors and other players in the ecosystem have started preparing for the launch of the next generation technology. IoT is crucial to the roll out of 5G as it will enable connecting billions of devices under the service.

IoT is the network of physical objects or devices (things) that are embedded with sensors, software and other technologies to exchange and transfer data over the internet.

India’s mobile connectivity-based IoT market is estimated to grow to ₹10,000 crore by 2022, driven by connected cars and appliances, smart factories and utilities, and other use cases.

Airtel Business is the largest player in the country’s business-to-business (B2B) connectivity space, and serves over 2,500 large enterprises and one million medium and small enterprises, including startups.

"With the help of Airtel IoT, we have been able to provide customers with India’s first internet car having i-Smart technology and 60+ connected car features. Airtel IoT allows us to access real-time infotainment and telematics," said Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India.

