Bharti Airtel launches its metaverse multiplex

NEW DELHI :Bharti Airtel launched Xstream multiplex, a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading over-the-top (OTT) partners available on its Xstream app.
Users will be able access the multiplex service on a metaverse platform called Partynite Metaverse.
“Airtel’s Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners," said Shashwat Sharma, director of marketing at Airtel. “Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving higher adoption," he said. The Xstream multiplex is an extension of Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering, which recently achieved a 2-million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch.
The multiplex has been created by Essence, Airtel’s integrated media agency of record, and developed by Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe.
“Airtel Xstream Premium’s multiplex experience is one of the most scalable use case scenarios for the metaverse. Future opportunities here include movies, music, live events and premium sports streaming, said Rajat Ojha, founder of Partynite.