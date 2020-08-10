NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel Ltd on Monday launched ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the commissioning of submarine optical cable fibre project. Airtel has become the first private telco to roll out high-speed 4G services in the islands.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the undersea cable project that will connect Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar Islands and boost 4G services on the islands. The rollout of the ₹1,224 crore underwater project comes amid concerns over national security following the India-China geopolitical tensions.

“The new fiber link marks a major milestone in India’s digital transformation journey as this critical infrastructure reaches the strategic archipelago. We are grateful to Prime Minister for taking the time to launch this key digital infrastructure," said Sunil Mittal, chairman, Bharti Airtel, which has been serving customers in Andamans since 2005.

At his inaugural address, Modi said, besides enhancing national security, the project will improve internet connectivity in the islands, enabling its citizens to use net banking, e-commerce, online education and telemedicine facilities. He said higher data speeds will enhance tourism and attract tourist, thus creating jobs.

He said the cable link will not only allow BSNL to provide 4G data services, but will enable other telecom operators render such services on the islands.

“It (Airtel) was the first private operator to launch mobile services in the islands. With today’s launch of ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ network, Airtel looks forward to further strengthening its bond with customers on the islands," Airtel said in a statement.

The 2,313 kilometre undersea cable will connect seven islands of Andaman other than the capital city Port Blair. The seven islands are Swaraj Deep, Long Island, Rangat, Little Andaman, Kamorta, Car Nicobar and Greater Nicobar.

The department of telecommunications (DoT)-funded project was executed by state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) in less than 24 months. The cable will be used to provide internet speeds of up to 400 gbps, or gigabits per second, till Port Blair, while in other islands, customers will receive speeds of up to 200 gbps.

