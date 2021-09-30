Bharti Airtel plans big push into data

Nxtra’s investment in the next few years is meant to scale up its hyperscale and edge data centres. The plan includes new data centre parks in key metros. The investment will see Airtel’s installed data centre capacity cross 400MW. The company said it would focus on generating green energy for these data centres. “Airtel has built the largest data centre network in India, and we are now doubling down on this business to scale up our network that will be at the core of 5G and Digital India," said Ajay Chitkara, director and chief executive of Airtel Business, the telco’s arm that provides data connectivity, data security, network integration, among others.