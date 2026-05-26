Airtel’s premium 5G offer creates rift among telcos

New Delhi: A tussle has broken out in India’s telecom sector over Bharti Airtel’s 5G “Priority Postpaid” plans, with rivals Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea seeking regulatory consultations and government clearance before such services are rolled out commercially, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The debate centres on whether 5G network slicing – which allows telecom operators to create dedicated fast lanes for premium users – discriminates against regular prepaid users by degrading their service quality in a market where network capacity and spectrum remain constrained.
It has also revived questions around whether such “fast lanes” are compatible with India’s net-neutrality principles, which prohibit internet providers from blocking, throttling, discriminating against, or prioritising lawful internet traffic.
“There is no experience degradation for any customer on Airtel due to this feature,” Airtel said in its response to department of telecommunications (DoT) after it sought comments from all operators. “Current 5G capacity utilization on the Airtel network is only 38 percent, and only 4% of this is used by postpaid customers. The network has enough headroom for enhanced experience without degrading any customer.”