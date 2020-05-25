NEW DELHI : The promoter of Bharti Airtel, Bharti Telecom, will sell $1 billion worth of stake in the mobile operator through a block deal on Tuesday, two sources in the know told Mint.

The block deal, involving 2.75% stake, will be conducted by J.P. Morgan India Private Limited at around ₹558 per share, one of the sources said. JP Morgan is the promoter’s sole placement agent for the secondary market sale.

“This will help in cleaning up the debt, and post the deal, debt will be zero at promoter level. This debt was any case taken also for buying stake in Airtel," another source said, adding that the stake sale would also create capacity at Bharti Telecom for any further capital or shareholder support requirement that Airtel needs.

After the block deal, stake held by the promoters of Bharti Airtel—Bharti Telecom Ltd, Indian Continent Investment Ltd, Viridian Ltd and Pastel Ltd—will fall to 56.23% from 58.98%, as per information available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Over the last three years, Bharti Airtel had been aggressively raising funds through rights issue, qualified institutional placements of equity, issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), among others, for capital expansion.

The company has also been hit by court orders, primarily a Supreme Court judgement in October directing the company to pay ₹35,586 crores in dues related to adjusted gross revenues to the telecom department.

However, some green shoots are visible now, with a tariff increase in December substantially improving the financials of its consumer mobile operations in the January-March quarter.

At 3 pm, shares of Bharti Airtel were down 0.3% at ₹592.95 on the NSE.

