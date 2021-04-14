Bharti Airtel rejigs business, forms new entity for telecom services

The telecom operator has formed a new subsidiary Airtel Ltd that will house all its telecom business, while the digital assets including Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream, Airtel Thanks, Mitra Payments, Airtel Ads, Airtel IQ, Airtel Secure and Airtel Cloud have been merged with the telco

Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday announced a new corporate structure, wherein it has a created a separate entity for telecom operations, while its digital business will be merged with the parent company. This would allow the telecom major to sharpen focus on its digital assets and unlock value from India’s digital opportunity.

Bharti Telemedia Ltd, a wholly-owned direct-to-home (DTH) subsidiary of the telco, will continue to operate as a separate entity for now but will eventually be merged with Airtel Ltd, which houses the telecom business, the company said.

"Bharti Telemedia, the 100% arm operating DTH services, will sit alongside Airtel Ltd for now. It is intended to eventually fold the DTH business into Airtel Ltd to move towards the NDCP (National Digital Communications Policy, 2018) vision of converged services to customers," it said.

The company has sought clarity from the government on licensing policy of telecom and DTH services as they are currently being regulated and managed under two separate ministries of communications and information and broadcasting, respectively, Airtel said.

Though Airtel Payments Bank is a digital asset, it will remain a separate entity under the telco and will continue to work closely with the growing customer base. This will help the telco realise the value provided by payments and financial services sector, the company said.

"The new structure sets the exciting future course for Bharti Airtel and provides focus on the four distinct businesses – digital, India, international and infrastructure, each, in a razor sharp way," said Sunil Mittal, chairperson, Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel’s infrastructure business such as Nxtra Data Ltd and Indus Towers Ltd will function as separate entities in their current form. International subsidiaries and affiliates, including Airtel Africa Plc and Bharti Airtel Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, will continue to operate as separate companies.

The board of the company approved the new structure on Monday. The proposed restructuring is subject to regulatory and statutory approvals.