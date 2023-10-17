Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio may face tax demands worth over ₹14000 cr: Kotak
On Monday, the Supreme Court overturned a 2013 Delhi high court verdict, declaring the annual licence fee as a capital expenditure instead of revenue expenditure
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio could face potential tax demands exceeding ₹14,000 crore due to the Supreme Court’s recent decision on licence fee categorisation, according to analysts. The judgment stipulated the treatment of the licence fee as capital, a departure from its previous classification as an expenditure.