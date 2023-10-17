Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio may face tax demands worth over ₹14000 cr: Kotak

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio could face potential tax demands exceeding ₹14,000 crore due to the Supreme Court’s recent decision on licence fee categorisation, according to analysts. The judgment stipulated the treatment of the licence fee as capital, a departure from its previous classification as an expenditure.

While the judgment implies a heightened tax liability, the real impact may be mitigated by factors like depreciation and amortisation spanning the 20-year licence tenure, brokerage firms noted. It is anticipated that telecom companies might look at legal recourse.

“Assuming a tax rate on a license fee of 8% (of adjusted gross revenue or AGR), the potential impact on cash flows would be ~2% of revenues (equivalent to ~4% of EBITDA) on a gross basis in the near term, which would be offset by higher depreciation and amortisation charges in future years, limiting the net impact to a much lower number. Companies with past accumulated losses would have an option to offset some of this near-term impact as well. Hence, believe the impact appears quite manageable," said analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report.

India’s telecom sector reported gross revenues of about ₹3.1 trillion in the financial year ended March 2023.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities estimated that excluding penalties Reliance Jio could potentially face tax demand of ₹8,400 crore, while Bharti Airtel could face potential tax demand of ₹6000 crore for 2020-23.

“Prima facie, the accounting change would lead to higher EBITDA/PBT and lower cashflow on higher tax outgo initially, but would likely even out over the license holding period. We believe the income tax authority could raise demand for the shortfall in taxes for the prior period, along with applicable penalties, which could lead to a potential significant one-time impact. We expect telcos to file a review petition," Kotak said.

They added that the tax outgo would decline in later years, as amortisation benefits accumulate and overall tax outgo would remain broadly similar over the licence period.

For telcos that have completed the initial 20 years of the licence, the past tax shortfall would likely pertain only to the difference in payment timings and change in tax rate, they noted. However, there could be a significant impact of tax shortfall if the telco is still to complete the initial 20-year license period or for the period after license renewal, the brokerage house noted.

“We believe telcos would likely file a review/curative petition in this case and the actual tax liability (if any) could get delayed," it added.

Shares of Bharti Airtel ended 0.94% higher at ₹954.4 apiece on the BSE today.

On Monday, the Supreme Court overturned a 2013 Delhi high court verdict, declaring the annual licence fee as a capital expenditure instead of revenue expenditure. Telcos, as of now, treat these licence fees as tax-deductible expenses. Post-judgment, this fee is now regarded as a capital expenditure, necessitating larger tax contributions due to provisions for licence fee amortisation over its duration.

