Bharti Airtel sees demand for home broadband surge during lockdown

“We believe that an ARPU of ₹154 is inadequate to turn a reasonable Return on Capital as a company and remain hopeful that ARPUs will get to ₹200 in the short term and eventually to ₹300 which is where it should be for a business like ours. Of course, even at this level of ARPU we believe we will be very well placed to serve all the lower end customers who may have the capacity to pay ₹100 or less," Vittal said.