Home >Industry >Telecom >Bharti Airtel to announce partnership with Verizon

Bharti Airtel Ltd., India’s second-largest wireless carrier, is set to announce a partnership with U.S. telecommunications giant Verizon Communications Inc. as it seeks to expand offerings in the local market.

The New Delhi-based company is scheduled to hold a virtual press conference Tuesday to share details of the tie-up, according to a link to the invitation to the event.

Led by billionaire Sunil Mittal, Airtel has more than 320 million wireless phone subscriptions, compared with about 388 million for Jio. Vodafone Idea Ltd. -- a joint venture between U.K.’s Vodafone Group Plc and the Aditya Birla Group -- had about 290 million as of March.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Reuters

Stocks to Watch: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Biocon, Godrej Industries, Cipla

3 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Verizon will offer the 'Moto mod' for $50 initially and its customers would not have to pay for 5G for the first three months. (Reuters)

Verizon launches 5G in Chicago, Minneapolis at $10 extra cost

1 min read . 04 Apr 2019
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal (Reuters)

Sunil Mittal bids for SoftBank-backed satellite firm OneWeb

2 min read . 30 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout