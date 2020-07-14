Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Telecom >Bharti Airtel to announce partnership with Verizon
A man wearing a protective face shield cleans a Bharti Airtel logo inside its store.

Bharti Airtel to announce partnership with Verizon

1 min read . 01:47 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Airtel has more than 320 million wireless phone subscriptions, compared with about 388 million for Jio
  • Vodafone Idea Ltd. -- a joint venture between U.K.’s Vodafone Group Plc and the Aditya Birla Group -- had about 290 million as of March

Bharti Airtel Ltd., India’s second-largest wireless carrier, is set to announce a partnership with U.S. telecommunications giant Verizon Communications Inc. as it seeks to expand offerings in the local market.

Bharti Airtel Ltd., India’s second-largest wireless carrier, is set to announce a partnership with U.S. telecommunications giant Verizon Communications Inc. as it seeks to expand offerings in the local market.

The New Delhi-based company is scheduled to hold a virtual press conference Tuesday to share details of the tie-up, according to a link to the invitation to the event.

The New Delhi-based company is scheduled to hold a virtual press conference Tuesday to share details of the tie-up, according to a link to the invitation to the event.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Led by billionaire Sunil Mittal, Airtel has more than 320 million wireless phone subscriptions, compared with about 388 million for Jio. Vodafone Idea Ltd. -- a joint venture between U.K.’s Vodafone Group Plc and the Aditya Birla Group -- had about 290 million as of March.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated