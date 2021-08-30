NEW DELHI : A day after announcing capital-raise of ₹21,000 crore via a rights issue, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Monday made a passionate pitch for hike in tariffs and a cut in government levies to save the industry.

Mittal said while 35% of the telecom industry’s revenue goes to the government in taxes and levies, the firms are loaded with an extraordinary debt of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and spectrum payments.

“People are consuming average of 16GB of data per user per month. It is time that tariffs do take a tick up to make the industry viable and, more importantly, have decent and appropriate returns on capital to grow into more technology areas, to roll out more networks, and become a more viable model of sustainability in the future," Mittal said.

He said the industry needs to have the “right economic model" and added that “for far too long, we have played in this game by growing this industry at a very minimal pricing level". Levies are far too high in the telecom sector, Mittal said, adding that “levies and load on industry need to be brought down" for India to truly realize its digital vision.

Mittal made it clear that Airtel will not shy away from raising tariffs. He argued that tariff changes effected by Airtel over the past few months are a “testimony" that the company has indeed “run out of patience". In a rare move, the Bharti Airtel chairman attended an hour-long investor call, answering queries related to the rights issue as well as those pertaining to the sector.

Asked if Airtel will take the lead in raising tariffs, Mittal said the company has already been doing it in a limited manner by pushing up base tariffs to ₹79. “Can this go to ₹99 eventually? My answer is yes; the question is when. In the end, we are also bound by market forces; we can’t be outliers beyond a point. You can be having some premium, given the strength of the brand, but you can’t go beyond a point where you start to hurt yourself," Mittal said.

Airtel will be “vigilant" and “happy to take small baby steps, which could even be first and foremost compared to others", he said.

The industry needs to move “very quickly" to Arpu (average revenue per user) of ₹200 per user per month.

“This industry needs to survive and thrive; we need to get to ₹200 within this financial year. Eventually, this industry needs to be at ₹300 per user per month and, in that, you can enjoy tonnes of data, music, entertainment, which will be available to customers. We will put in a lot of stuff, but we need to get to ₹200 points and eventually to ₹300," he said.

The industry is granular and segmented, where some customers could be at a price point of ₹100, with small amount of data snacking, while at the other end of the spectrum, customers could go to ₹600-800 levels enjoying multiple offerings.

“Even then, the tariffs in this country will be lower than anywhere in the world," Mittal said.

Mittal exuded confidence that the industry has seen the worst in terms of tariff wars and Arpu contraction."In September 2016, at the launch of a new powerful competitor, we had gone below ₹100, we are at a midpoint...about ₹145-150...this will start to trend towards ₹200 within this financial year," Mittal said.

The comments came a day after Bharti Airtel’s board approved raising up to ₹21,000 crore by way of the rights issue, at a price of ₹535 per share. Airtel hopes that the fundraising would be a game changer for the company, giving it the firepower to accelerate beyond “business as usual" by grabbing a larger market share of mobile services (including aggressive positioning on 5G rollouts), fibre to the home and data centres business. “As we respond to government’s call to invest more money, accelerate the digital vision of India, we also equally expect government also to respond by having lighter touch regulation, by making life simple for telecom companies. About ₹35 of every ₹100 that telcos generate as revenue goes into government levies," he said.

While Reliance Jio has been cementing its lead in the fiercely competitive Indian telecom market, Vodafone Idea is facing existential issues.

Industry analysts have sounded an alarm over the risks of the Indian telecom market turning into a duopoly.

Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla recently stepped down as chairman of Vodafone Idea, within two months of offering to hand over Aditya Birla Group’s stake in the telco to the government, in a bid to avert a crisis at the telecom company.

The total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of 30 June of Vodafone Idea stood at ₹1.922 trillion, comprising deferred spectrum payment obligations of ₹1.06 trillion and adjusted gross revenue liability of ₹62,180 crore that is due to the government.

