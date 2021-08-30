Bharti Airtel to pare debt, fuel growth with fresh capital raise

Asked if Airtel will take the lead in raising tariffs, Mittal said the company has already been doing it in a limited manner by pushing up base tariffs to ₹79. “Can this go to ₹99 eventually? My answer is yes; the question is when. In the end, we are also bound by market forces; we can’t be outliers beyond a point. You can be having some premium, given the strength of the brand, but you can’t go beyond a point where you start to hurt yourself," Mittal said.