Relief for Airtel, Vodafone, Tata Tele as Supreme Court grants Cenvat credit on infra items

New Delhi: In a significant victory for telecom companies, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of Bharti Airtel and other operators, allowing them to claim central value-added tax or Cenvat credits on duties paid for key infrastructure items like tower components, shelters, and other related materials.

This decision overturned a 2014 ruling by the Bombay high court, which had classified these items as non-capital goods, and thereby denied telecom companies the ability to claim the credit.

The Supreme Court bench of justices B.V. Nagarathna and N. Kotishwar upheld a 2018 Delhi high court deicsion that had favoured telecom companies, contrary to the Bombay high court's stance.

This ruling is seen as a major win for telecom giants like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Tata Teleservices, Reliance Communications, and Indus Towers, granting them the right to claim tax credits previously considered ineligible.

At the core of the dispute was whether telecom operators could claim Cenvat credits for duties paid on items such as tower parts, shelters, prefabricated buildings, office chairs, and printers, which are integral to telecom services. The tax authorities had challenged the eligibility of these items for the credit, arguing they were not directly used in telecom service provision.

The issue dates back to 2006, when the tax authorities issued a show-cause notice to Bharti Airtel, claiming that the company had wrongly applied Cenvat credits on goods like towers and office equipment. The authorities contended that these items were not essential for providing telecom services and that Airtel had not submitted adequate documentation proving their use in operations.

In 2014, the Bombay high court ruled in favour of tax authorities, saying that the items in question were not capital goods and could not qualify for Cenvat credit. The court said these items performed independent functions and could not be considered part of a unified capital asset, eligible for tax credits. It also ruled that towers, once affixed to the ground, were considered immovable property and therefore ineligible for Cenvat credits.