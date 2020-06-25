Bharti extends deadline for Indus Towers deal

Hearing the case on dues related to AGR of telecom companies, the top court had on 18 June directed them to furnish details of revenues generated and taxes paid in the last 10 years for review by department of telecommunications (DoT). This was after the telcos submitted before the apex court that furnishing bank guarantees under their current strained financial health will hamper planned investments. The telcos are hoping for a 20-year staggered payment plan though the court is likely to order some upfront payment, which can impact Vodafone Idea’s financial position.