Bharti Infratel board postpones decision on Indus Towers merger

NEW DELHI : The board of Bharti Infratel postponed its decision on the merger with Indus Towers after certain details it sought were delayed, the Bharti group company said in a filing with exchanges today.

“Certain inputs that would have been required by the Board for it to deliberate and take a final decision have been delayed given the current environment. In view of the same, the said Board meeting has been rescheduled for a later date but definitely on or before the current long stop date of 24th June 2020," the company said.

Completion of the merger would be crucial for Vodafone Idea as well as Bharti Airtel, which plan to divest some of their stake for much-needed cash for the extremely competitive telecom services business.

On 24 April, Bharti Infratel had extended the long-stop date for completion of the merger till June 24, marking the fourth deadline extension for the merger that was initially expected to be complete in March last year.

The process if completed will not just help the merged entity, also called Indus Towers, become the world’s second largest tower operator, but also help their shareholders, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea that have been worst hit by a tariff war and an unfavourable court verdict related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the companies worst hit by the apex court ruling on adjusted gross revenue, are customers of the two tower companies as well as shareholders in Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers respectively.

Bharti Infratel, along with Vodafone Idea’s co-parent Vodafone Group plc, own 42% stake each in Indus Towers. Vodafone Idea owns 11.15% stake in the country’s largest tower company.

After paying part of their dues in various tranches, Vodafone Idea’s outstanding is at over ₹50,000 crore currently, including penalty and interest, while that of Bharti Airtel is nearly ₹26,000 crore. Bharti Airtel’s estimated amount includes Telenor India’s dues as well, which Bharti Airtel had acquired in 2018.

