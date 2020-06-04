Bharti Infratel board to meet 11 June for final call on Indus merger

NEW DELHI: The board of Bharti Infratel Ltd has decided to meet on 11 June to take a final decision on the merger of its joint venture firm Indus Towers Ltd, a deal that had been postponed four times in the past. The company said there is no certainty on whether the much-awaited deal would be completed.

“The Board has decided to meet on 11th June, 2020 to take the final decision on the matter, keeping in mind the best interest of the company and its stakeholders... Accordingly, there can be no certainty whether the merger will get completed or not," Bharti Infratel said in a filing with exchanges.

Completion of the merger would be crucial for Vodafone Idea as well as Bharti Airtel, which plan to divest some of their stake for much-needed cash for the extremely competitive telecom services business.

On 24 April, Bharti Infratel had extended the long-stop date for completion of the merger till June 24, marking the fourth deadline extension for the merger that was initially expected to be complete in March last year.

An official with the Bharti Airtel subsidiary, requesting anonymity, had then said the two parties have been unable to close the agreement due to disruption from the lockdown.

The process if completed will not just help the merged entity, also called Indus Towers, become the world’s second largest tower operator, but also help their shareholders, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea that have been worst hit by a tariff war and an unfavourable court verdict related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the companies worst hit by the apex court ruling on adjusted gross revenue, are customers of the two tower companies as well as shareholders in Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers respectively.

Bharti Infratel, along with Vodafone Idea’s co-parent Vodafone Group plc, own 42% stake each in Indus Towers. Vodafone Idea owns 11.15% stake in the country’s largest tower company.

After paying part of their dues in various tranches, Vodafone Idea’s outstanding is at over ₹50,000 crore currently, including penalty and interest, while that of Bharti Airtel is nearly ₹26,000 crore. Bharti Airtel’s estimated amount includes Telenor India’s dues as well, which Bharti Airtel had acquired in 2018.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated