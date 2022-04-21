Bharti-backed OneWeb turns to Isro after Russia denies access to Soyuz

The company has said that the first launch mission is expected some time this year, without giving any timeline for the same. Isro is expected to conduct its next launch with the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C53 mission in the coming weeks. However, the PSLV-C53 launch already has India’s Oceansat-3 ocean observation satellite and Bhutan’s INS-2B satellite as primary payloads, suggesting that it may carry OneWeb’s satellites to orbit in a later mission.