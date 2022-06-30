BIF flags concerns over norms

“Apart from the aspect of allotment of spectrum directly to enterprises, there is uncertainty also as regards the pricing of spectrum. While the decision of zero entry fee for the CNPN licence is greatly appreciated, it is unclear whether the spectrum would also be without charge, or, if charged, what it would be and when it would be announced," the forum said in a letter to the secretary of the telecom department, K. Rajaraman dated 29 June.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}