Mint Explainer | Big Tech left waiting as India’s new spectrum plan skips 6 GHz WiFi

Ever wonder why your high-end smartphone or gaming console supports the latest WiFi 7 technology, but you aren’t seeing those lightning-fast speeds at home? This happens because India has not yet opened up the 6GHz spectrum needed to fully unlock next-generation WiFi performance. On 30 December, the department of telecommunications (DoT) released the country’s spectrum allocation plan. The plan made no mention of licence-free use of any portion of the 6GHz band, despite the government proposing such a move last year and even calling it a ‘necessity’. A lack of clarity has left major technology companies in limbo over the future of license-free access to the band.