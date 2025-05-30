BSNL reports two straight profitable quarters after 18 years. Its auditor has some concerns
Jatin Grover 7 min read 30 May 2025, 05:55 AM IST
Summary
BSNL Ltd reported its second straight quarterly profit after 18 years. Yet, this was aided by accounting adjustments, non-core income and changes to how it reduces the value of its spectrum
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd reported its second straight quarterly profit after 18 years, a milestone suggesting that the state-owned telecom operator’s fortunes are changing. Yet, this performance was largelydriven by accounting adjustments that even its auditor has flagged. What also helped is the sale of land, buildings and other infrastructure, and a change in how it depreciates the cost of airwaves.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story