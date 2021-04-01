The government said that no advance payment is required for the installation of BSNL's Bharat Fiber connections.

Post on social media are doing rounds that people willing to get connections or dealership of Bharat Fiber needs to pay a certain amount upfront.

The fact-checking site of goernment has tweeted,"A website claims to provide registration for Bharat fiber & is asking for money in lieu of giving dealership/membership. #PIBFactCheck: This website is #Fake. Citizens are advised not to engage with such fraudulent websites.

A website claims to provide registration for Bharat fiber & is asking for money in lieu of giving dealership/membership. #PIBFactCheck: This website is #Fake. Citizens are advised not to engage with such fraudulent websites.



For more info visit https://t.co/1dFp2hALxS pic.twitter.com/dsnwFrNikm — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 31, 2021





The official website of BSNL states that "No advance amount is required to be paid for subscription or installation charges either in cash or online for Bharat Fibre. BSNL will bill it in its first bill."

Bharat Fiber (FTTH) is a technology being deployed by BSNL in India.

The fiber connectivity having unlimited bandwidth and state of the art technology provides fix access platform to deliver the high-speed broadband from 256 Kbps to 100 Mbps, IPTV having different type of contents like HDTV and future coming 3D TV and range of voice telephony services.

It provides a comprehensive solution for the IP leased line, internet, Closed User Group (CUG), MPLS-VPN, VoIP, video conferencing, video calls etc whatever the services available on the internet platform, bandwidth on demand can be delivered by this connectivity to the without changing the access fiber and home device. Customer will get a CPE called Home Optical Network Termination (HONT) consist of 4X100 Mpbs Ethernet ports and 2 normal telephone ports.

Each 100 Mbps ports will provide broadband, IPTVs, IP Video call and leased line etc as required by the customers. Customer will get power back unit having full load backup of four hours and normal backup of three days. This power backup will be AC input and connecting to the HONT on 12V DC.

The services over Bharat Fiber (FTTH):

Basic internet Access Service controlled and uncontrolled from 256Kbps to 1000Mbps.

TV over IP Service (MPEG2).

Video on Demand (VoD)(MPEG4) play like VCR

Audio on Demand Service

Bandwidth on Demand (User and or service configurable)

Remote Education

Point to Point and Point to Multi Point Video Conferencing, virtual classroom

Voice and Video Telephony over IP: Connection under control of centrally located soft switches

Interactive Gaming

VPN on broadband

Dial up VPN Service

Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS)

