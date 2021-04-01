It provides a comprehensive solution for the IP leased line, internet, Closed User Group (CUG), MPLS-VPN, VoIP, video conferencing, video calls etc whatever the services available on the internet platform, bandwidth on demand can be delivered by this connectivity to the without changing the access fiber and home device. Customer will get a CPE called Home Optical Network Termination (HONT) consist of 4X100 Mpbs Ethernet ports and 2 normal telephone ports.