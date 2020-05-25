BSNL extends free 'work@home' broadband offer till 20 June: Details here

State-owned telecom sector Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited today announced that it will extend the validity of its existing 'Work@Home' plans till 20 June, 2020. This broadband plan is available to its landline users free of cost.

Earlier, the validity was extended till 19 May after the first phase of lockdown was announced. The further extension till the fourth phase of the lockdown is a move by the telecom operator to encourage stay at home for its users amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country and provide high speed internet services for them.

The extension of the existing broadband plan was announced through a circular posted by the BSNL Chennai team.

Under the 'work@home' broadband plan the telecom offers 5GB of data per day to all users at a speed of 10Mbps. Once the 5GB is exhausted the connection speed drops to 1Mbps. According to the banner on the company’s site, the new offer is valid for BSNL’s “existing landline customers who have not experienced BSNL high broadband service."

The high speed internet, according to BSNL India website, can be accessed by just plugging in your modem. This plan needs no additional installation charges and security deposits but the customers need to have a modem or customer premise equipment (CPE) beforehand to use the services.

The company has provided toll free numbers to activate the offer on call. Customers can dial 1800-345-1504 to get assistance with the set up but the service is available only to those users who already have a broadband connection of BSNL.

"After expiry of promotional period, existing customers under above plan shall be migrated to regular Broadband plans," the circuclar stated.

Earlier today, the telecom operator announced its special Eid recharge plan. The plan is priced at ₹786 and offers both talk time and data. The new plan was announced by the company through its official Twitter handle.

The Eid 2020 special recharge plan offers a talk time of ₹786 equivalent to the recharge amount. Additionally, the prepaid plan offers 30GB of data with a validity of 90 days. This prepaid plan is available to customers through various platforms including BSNL’s own recharge portal.

The Eid 2020 plan will remain accessible for a period of 30 days. However, the recharge plan may only be available for a limited number of regions, it said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via