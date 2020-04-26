Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL ) has decided to extend the limit of their promotional broadband offer till 19 May. Earlier, the validity was extended till 19 April after the first phase of lockdown was announced. The extension is in place to encourage BSNL landline users to stay at home.

The “Work@Home" promotional broadband offers 5GB of data per day to all users at a speed of 10Mbps. Once the 5GB is exhausted the connection speed drops to 1Mbps. According to the banner on the company’s site, the new offer is valid for BSNL’s “existing landline customers who have not experienced BSNL high broadband service."

The high speed internet, according to BSNL India website, can be accessed by just plugging in your modem. The company has provided toll free numbers to activate the offer on call.

BSNL has also extended the validity of their prepaid numbers owing to the subscribers’ difficulties in finding retail outlets to recharge their phones. All those BSNL's pre-paid customers who could not recharge their accounts during the lockdown will continue to get incoming calls till May 5. BSNL has also launched recharge helpline on a toll-free number for subscribers to get their recharge done.

Other telecom companies have also taken similar steps to help people who aren't able recharge their phones due to the lockdown situation. Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have also extended validity till 3 May. Airtel will also let around 30 crore subscribers to keep receiving calls till 3 May. The second phase of the lockdown will end on May 3.

The Prime Minister will be talking to State heads on Monday to measure up the situation in the country and plan further moves in order to curb the spread of the disease.

