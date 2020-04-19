NEW DELHI : After Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, state-run telecom services provider BSNL has also extended the validity period for its pre-paid customers till May 5 as the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3. All those BSNL's pre-paid customers who could not recharge their accounts during the lockdown will continue to get incoming calls till May 5.

"In view of hardships faced by the subscribers whose validity has expired during the lockdown period and are having almost zero balance, BSNL as a humane gesture, is extending the validity of all such subscribers up to May 5, 2020, free of cost, so that the subscribers continue to receive incoming calls," BSNL said.

BSNL has also launched recharge helpline on a toll-free number for subscribers to get their recharge done. The facility is currently available in North and West zones and will be available from April 22, 2020, in south and east zones.

“BSNL firmly stands beside its subscribers during this crisis period and we request the subscribers to 'Go Digital' for recharging their accounts," BSNL CMD PK Purwar said Shri. P. K. Purwar, CMD, BSNL said.

Jio has decided to let their existing prepaid customers receive incoming calls till May 3 even if their validity has expired. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea ahve announced the extension of validity for pre-paid mobiles accounts of low-income customers till 3rd May.