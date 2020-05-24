BSNL launches a new Eid special prepaid recharge plan

BSNL is back with its Eid special recharge plan. The plan is priced at ₹786 and offers both talktime and data. The new plan was announced by the company through its official Twitter handle.

BSNL is back with its Eid special recharge plan. The plan is priced at ₹786 and offers both talktime and data. The new plan was announced by the company through its official Twitter handle.

The new Eid 2020 special recharge plan offers a talktime of ₹786 equivalent to the recharge amount. Additionally, the prepaid plan offers 30GB of data with a validity of 90 days. The new BSNL prepaid plan is available to customers via various platforms including BSNL’s own recharge portal.

The new Eid 2020 special recharge plan offers a talktime of ₹786 equivalent to the recharge amount. Additionally, the prepaid plan offers 30GB of data with a validity of 90 days. The new BSNL prepaid plan is available to customers via various platforms including BSNL’s own recharge portal. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The Eid 2020 plan will remain accessible for a period of 30 days. However, the recharge plan may only be available for a limited number of regions.

Other telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have been offering special offers for people who are stuck at home, increasing their data consumption dramatically. Recently, both companies launched special data vouchers for users to add to the current data packs.

Both companies offer a ₹251 plan that offers additional 50GB of data. In the case of Airtel, the company the validity of the additional data will last as long as the existing packs. For Reliance Jio users, the company is offers a fixed validity period of 1 month.

Topics BSNL