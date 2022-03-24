New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Employees Union has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "drop proposal to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) with BSNL".

BSNL employees union also suggested the government to take over MTNL ₹26,000 crore debt and provide financial assistance to BSNL.

"We wish to express our serious concern regarding the merger of BSNL and MTNL. The BSNL employees are genuinely concerned that, the merger of MTNL with BSNL will certainly ruin the financial condition of the latter. Due to this reason, right from the beginning, the employees of BSNL have been firmly opposing the merger of BSNL and MTNL," the union said in a letter to the Prime Minister, ANI reported.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.