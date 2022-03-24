BSNL, MTNL merger: Employees union urges PM Modi to drop proposal

BSNL, MTNL merger: Employees union urges PM Modi to drop proposal1 min read . 06:43 AM IST
BSNL employees union also suggested the government take over MTNL's ₹26,000 crore debt and provide financial assistance to BSNL
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BSNL employees union also suggested the government take over MTNL's ₹26,000 crore debt and provide financial assistance to BSNL
New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Employees Union has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "drop proposal to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) with BSNL".
New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Employees Union has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "drop proposal to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) with BSNL".
BSNL employees union also suggested the government to take over MTNL ₹26,000 crore debt and provide financial assistance to BSNL.
BSNL employees union also suggested the government to take over MTNL ₹26,000 crore debt and provide financial assistance to BSNL.
"We wish to express our serious concern regarding the merger of BSNL and MTNL. The BSNL employees are genuinely concerned that, the merger of MTNL with BSNL will certainly ruin the financial condition of the latter. Due to this reason, right from the beginning, the employees of BSNL have been firmly opposing the merger of BSNL and MTNL," the union said in a letter to the Prime Minister, ANI reported.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!