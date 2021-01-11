BSNL, MTNL post operating profit in first half of FY21

In October 2019, the government had announced VRS, among other measures, as part of the revival plan of BSNL and MTNL. The plan included capital infusion of ₹20,140 crore by the Centre to meet the cost of spectrum for BSNL’s 4G roll-out. In addition, it will also bear the goods and services tax (GST) amount of ₹3,674 crore on the spectrum cost.