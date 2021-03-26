BSNL, MTNL to get 5G spectrum without auction, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

NEW DELHI: The government will allocate spectrum to state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) on an administrative basis, or without an auction, for 5G wireless service, the way it has proposed allotting 4G airwaves, said Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister communications, information technology and electronics.

“Government also approved to administratively allot spectrum for providing 5G services to BSNL/MTNL, spectrum for maintaining current operations and future services on the same principle as proposed for allotment of spectrum for 4G services," the minister said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

While India is preparing for the launch of 5G services later this year or in early 2022, BSNL is yet to roll out 4G.

As part of the Rs69,000 crore revival plan of MTNL and BSNL announced in October 2019, the government will bear the cost of spectrum for the latter’s 4G roll out, among other measures aimed at turning around the two money-losing firms.

Prasad said the government has infused Rs24,084 crore for BSNL’s 4G spectrum in fiscal 2021-22. He said BSNL had invited expressions of interest (EoIs) on 1 January for prior registration or proof of concept from Indian telecom equipment manufacturers to participate in its upcoming 4G tender.

BSNL’s initiative to allow local equipment companies to bid for its 4G equipment after quality tests of their products will pave the way for domestic players, reducing India’s dependence on global firms.

The revival package included a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to cut employee cost, asset monetization plan and issuing sovereign bonds worth Rs15,000 crore to be serviced by the two companies.

“BSNL and MTNL have raised ₹8,500 crore and ₹6,500 crore, respectively, on the basis of sovereign guarantee extended by the government," the minister said.

Recently, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, department of investment and public asset management (Dipam), said the government has identified several assets of BSNL and MTNL for sale in the next financial year starting April.

Pandey, however, said the bidding process of these assets will not be completed in the next fiscal as the size of the identified properties is too large. The government plans to monetize assets worth ₹38,000 crore of BSNL and MTNL in four years.

