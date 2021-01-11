BSNL, MTNL turn EBITDA positive in first half of FY21: Telecom Department

"The salary expenditure in BSNL and MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd) has reduced by around 50 per cent (about ₹600 crore per month) and 75 per cent (about ₹140 crore per month), respectively. EBIDTA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) have become positive in first half of FY 2020-21 in both BSNL and MTNL," it said.