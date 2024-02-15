BSNL pan-India 4G launch pushed to Dec, employees’ union seeks Vi network usage
BSNL intends to put up 100,000 4G sites throughout India. It has already set up 4G infrastructure in about 200 sites in Punjab
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd’s pan-India 4G service launch will get pushed to December due to delays by vendor Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) to install 4G equipment, its management told the employees’ union last week, prompting the state-run telecom operator’s workers to ask the Centre to allow the company to temporarily use rival Vodafone Idea’s 4G network.