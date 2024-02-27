BSNL Revamp: Government mulls network upgrade, cost cuts to boost competitiveness
BSNL Revamp: The Central government is considering ways to pitch BSNL against private telecom companies in India
BSNL Revamp: In an attempt to provide an impetus to the state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to compete effectively with private players, the government is exploring various measures, including network upgrades and employee cost rationalisation, according to a report by Economic Times.