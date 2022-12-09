BSNL to launch 5G services in next 5-7 months across 1.35 lakh towers: Vaishnaw

As India prepares for the 5G telecom services with several private players already in the market, the upgradation of the 4G technology of State-owned BSNL to 5G will still take 5 to 7 months, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday. The minister also added that services will be rolled out across 1.35 lakh telecom towers the company has in the country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}