Home / Industry / Telecom /  BSNL to roll out 4G networks in a few weeks: Union IT minister

BSNL to roll out 4G networks in a few weeks: Union IT minister

BSNL is set to roll out indigenous 4G networks soon, Minister of Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw said
1 min read . 07:26 AM IST Livemint

This year on March 31, BSNL placed an order with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to procure equipment for 6,000 radio sites and 400 on 900 MHz frequency bands in both rural and urban areas

State-owned BSNL is set to roll out indigenous 4G networks soon, Minister of Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw said yesterday. He said that a total of 2,343 sites across India have been identified and approved by the Centre.

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will be deploying next-generation services backed by Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), an affordable technology.

This year on March 31, BSNL placed an order with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to procure equipment for 6,000 radio sites and 400 on 900 MHz frequency bands in both rural and urban areas.

Vaishnaw had also informed the Lok Sabha that BSNL has plans to install 1.12 lakh towers across the country ahead of the indigenous 4G telecom network.

The Telecom minister informed that BSNL is in the process of ordering 6,000 towers immediately, with another 6,000 towers later and finally taking the total to more than 1 lakh towers.