BSNL to roll out 4G networks in a few weeks: Union IT minister

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This year on March 31, BSNL placed an order with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to procure equipment for 6,000 radio sites and 400 on 900 MHz frequency bands in both rural and urban areas
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
State-owned BSNL is set to roll out indigenous 4G networks soon, Minister of Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw said yesterday. He said that a total of 2,343 sites across India have been identified and approved by the Centre.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
State-owned BSNL is set to roll out indigenous 4G networks soon, Minister of Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw said yesterday. He said that a total of 2,343 sites across India have been identified and approved by the Centre.