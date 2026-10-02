Mint Explainer | Why state-owned BSNL is wary of Trai's proposed service quality rules

After the telecom regulator proposed changes to quality of service rules, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) said tighter compliance requirements and higher financial disincentives could add to pressures it already faces, making it harder to meet its public-service obligations, expand connectivity in rural and difficult-to-reach areas and continue its 4G network rollout. Mint explains the issues at hand.
What has Trai proposed?
In August, Trai proposed amendments to the Standards of Quality of Service of Access (Wireline and Wireless) and Broadband (Wireline and Wireless) Service Regulations, 2024.