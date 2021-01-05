BSNL’s move to exclude foreign vendors in 4G rollout a boost for local suppliers

The government is of the view that locally-designed and manufactured equipment, starting with BSNL’s 4G network, will make the country’s telecom sector self-reliant, which has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. Companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd will have the opportunity to become major equipment suppliers as future telecom networks will be software-driven. Tejas Networks, which supplies gear for BSNL’s wireline network, plans to partner with such large system integrators for the telco’s wireless infrastructure, said Sanjay Nayak, CEO and MD, Tejas Networks. Nayak did not share the names of the companies it will partner to bid for BSNL’s 4G equipment. Tejas Networks, along with its partners, will submit a proof of concept (PoC), a written document proving the capacity and capability of products, as mandated by BSNL, he said.