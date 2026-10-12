C-Dot aims to end reliance on govt grants in two years, targets ₹10,000 cr revenue in five years

Quantum computers are expected to come up by 2030. If that has to happen, people have to get ready. The problem is that even if we don’t have quantum computers today, I can tap your channel, store it and decrypt it later. Some information is so sensitive that critical sectors must protect themselves. We have set very clear targets for the country. For critical sectors, 2029 is our target, and for the rest of the sectors, 2033. If we have to achieve this by 2029, I have to act today because the primary requirement for becoming Quantum-safe is to get your cryptographic inventory. The systems are old and working from the 1980s, and we need to replace these with quantum-safe systems. The early adopters will be banks, power, defence sectors.