Cabinet approves broadband expansion via public Wi-Fi networks

Cabinet approves broadband expansion via public Wi-Fi networks1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2020, 04:11 PM IST
- The project was recommended by Trai in May to create millions of inter-operable public Wi-Fi hotspots, supplementing and improving the quality/availability of wireless internet services in dense urban as well as rural areas
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of public Wi-Fi networks that would improve broadband connectivity across the country, communications, electronics and information technology (IT) minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
The project, Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface, was recommended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in May to create millions of inter-operable public Wi-Fi hotspots, supplementing and improving the quality/availability of wireless internet services in dense urban as well as rural areas.
It will “democratize the content distribution and broadband access to millions at affordable rates. This will be the UPI of connectivity services," said RS Sharma, former chair, Trai.
The project will have a public data office that can be opened without a license, registration or fee, said Prasad, adding that it will liberalise India’s broadband space. The scheme will work under a public data office aggregator and have an application provider.
