Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Telecom >Cabinet approves broadband expansion via public Wi-Fi networks
The Prime Minister promised that by 2022, every village will have optical fibre network and broadband connectivity.mint

Cabinet approves broadband expansion via public Wi-Fi networks

1 min read . 04:11 PM IST Ishita Guha

  • The project was recommended by Trai in May to create millions of inter-operable public Wi-Fi hotspots, supplementing and improving the quality/availability of wireless internet services in dense urban as well as rural areas

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of public Wi-Fi networks that would improve broadband connectivity across the country, communications, electronics and information technology (IT) minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The project, Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface, was recommended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in May to create millions of inter-operable public Wi-Fi hotspots, supplementing and improving the quality/availability of wireless internet services in dense urban as well as rural areas.

It will “democratize the content distribution and broadband access to millions at affordable rates. This will be the UPI of connectivity services," said RS Sharma, former chair, Trai.

The project will have a public data office that can be opened without a license, registration or fee, said Prasad, adding that it will liberalise India’s broadband space. The scheme will work under a public data office aggregator and have an application provider.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.