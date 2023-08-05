Cabinet approves investment of ₹1.3 lakh crore in Bharat Net1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 04:41 PM IST
The Bharat Net project, executed by the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) consisting of Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) merger, completed a pilot project in eight months
NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet has approved an allotment of ₹1,39,579 crore for the next phase of Bharat Net to make the 5G network available to remote areas of the country, said Ashwini Vaishnav, minister of communications and electronic & information technology.
