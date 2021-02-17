Cabinet approves 12,195 crore PLI for telecom gear manufacturing

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a production-linked incentive (PLI) of ₹12,195 crore to locally manufactured telecom and networking equipment that would reduce India’s massive dependence on imports of such products, telecommunications, electronics and information technology (IT) minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Prasad said the PLI scheme was finalised after consultation with various stakeholders such as manufacturers, industry leaders and associations. He said the scheme will reduce the country’s imports of telecom equipment worth over ₹50,000 crore.

Currently, India imports 85% of its wireless telecom equipment even as it is preparing for a rollout of 5G service, which needs robust network and infrastructure.

“The PLI scheme that was launched for mobile phones and components manufacturing in April 2020 has been quite successful, following which the government has decided to offer such incentives to production of telecom parts as well," Prasad said at a press briefing.

The government will also extend the scheme to domestic manufacturing of other essential electronics devices such as laptop and tablets, Prasad said, adding that the government will soon make an announcement on the matter.

The PLI scheme for telecom equipment announced on Wednesday will include manufacturing of telecom equipment such as core transmission products, 4G/5G radio access network (RAN) and wireless gear, according to an official statement.

The scheme will also make India a global hub for production of access and customer premises equipment (CPE), internet of things (IoT) access devices, other wireless products and enterprise gear such as switches, routers, among others.

Under the PLI scheme for telecom equipment, the government will give 4-6% incentive to eligible companies on incremental sales of manufactured goods for five years. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will get 1% higher incentive than other eligible companies in the first three years of production.

The base year is 2019-20 and the incentives are applicable from 1 April, 2021.

The government has estimated that the scheme will lead to an incremental production of around ₹2.4 trillion, with exports of around ₹2 trillion in the next five years.

“It is expected that scheme will bring investment of more than ₹3,000 crore, and generate huge direct and indirect employment and taxes both," Prasad said.

The minimum investment threshold for MSMEs under the PLI scheme is ₹10 crore, while for other companies, it is ₹100 crore, the statement said.

